WWE COO Triple H recently took part in a conference call with WrestlingINC. ‘The Game’ discussed a variety of topics, one notable being the idea of bringing in another Championship for the NXT UK brand. Triple H was asked on the call if WWE were planning on bringing a ‘mid card’ title to the UK show.

“One: I don’t like the term ‘mid-card title'” Triple H replied. “I feel like why don’t you just call it ‘the title that you aren’t good enough to get to the other one, you take that one’? It sounds terrible.”

“But these brands are constantly growing and they’re constantly being evaluated for what’s needed. I don’t see the need for [an additional singles title] at this time. I know that’s been speculated a lot about because, I don’t know, somebody put the idea on the internet, I think, and then everybody just ran with it. [I] don’t necessarily see it at this time but I’m also not opposed to it, and maybe very shortly down the line, that is an opportunity.”

The Game elaborated further, saying “I think it just depends on how it moves forward and where the brand goes. You want to make sure that you have enough talent and you want to make sure that they have opportunities, that everything means something, and that you don’t just have a championship for the sake of having a championship but it really doesn’t mean anything,” Triple H continued. “If it gets confusing and there’s just too many, then that doesn’t do any good either. So, it’s a constant evaluation process but right now. While we have thought about it, it’s not necessarily in the works.”

