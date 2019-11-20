WWE COO Triple H recently took part in a conference call ahead of the NXT Takeover: WarGames and Survivor Series events this weekend. ‘The Game’ answered questions from the media including him appearing at Survivor Series and a potential surprise at NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday.

Survivor Series

“I have no interest in (wrestling at Survivor Series),” Triple H said with a laugh. “As a matter of fact if somebody came to me right now and said, ‘Hey, you should take that spot’, I would fight that vigorously. If ever there’s a moment that you can add to that and help that get to another level. Obviously you want to do everything you can to make it happen. For me in this moment, it’s about others. I want others to shine on this stage, I want others to have this moment.”

WarGames

Triple H also discussed WarGames this weekend. “At WarGames, there’s an open slot on the Ciampa team, that’s going to be the day of when people find out. It’s going to be epic, and people are going to be very excited.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription