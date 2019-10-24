‘The Game’ Triple H recently spoke to TMZ Sports about a variety of topics. Two of the more interesting aspects of the interview revolved around Ronda Rousey and HHH’s own possible in-ring return.

Triple H recently stated that former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey would ‘definitely’ be returning to the company. In a follow up here Hunter stated that “Ronda’s doing phenomenal. She’s got the bug for this, big time. She’ll be back at some point. She’s getting a lot done.”

When asked if he would be returning to the ring HHH said “that’ll depend. Hopefully not. I’m too busy right now for Triple H. It takes a lot of work to get in the ring.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

