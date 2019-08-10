WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be heading to the ring for one final time this Sunday. Stratus will be taking on one of the pioneers of WWE in the modern era, Charlotte Flair. Ahead of the match Trish recently appeared on Busted Open Radio with Bully Ray to discuss the bout and her concerns getting back in the ring.

“Getting into the Royal Rumble was kind of a pleasant surprise,” Stratus explained. “They say that wrestling is in your blood and it really is. Surprisingly wrestling is like riding a bike for some reason, where suddenly your body is like, oh, I’ve got this.”

Stratus elaborated further, saying “my brain is a little behind my body and what I mean by that is that I will do something and I will question whether what I did was any good and then I’d watch it back and I’d be like, oh, okay, that was good, and my body is saying that I got this but your brain thinks you can’t do it because sometimes you feel old ‘AF’ and that’s that, but yeah, I’ve been happy that I can still do this.”

Trish finished by saying “I love and thrive on challenge and to come back and work with Charlotte it is helping me find more of myself and bringing my ‘A-Game,’ it’s a little daunting at times after realizing what I will be doing in a few days but I feel like I am ready and have been really preparing and I feel like I am mentally and physically there and am pleased with the response my body has been giving me. I am excited.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription