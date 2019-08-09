A WWE Hall of Famer will be returning to the ring for one final match this Sunday. Trish Stratus will be taking on Charlotte Flair in a highlight bout at Summerslam in Toronto, Canada.

Stratus recently spoke to The Toronto Sun regarding her return to the ring. “You can never create this scenario again,” Stratus said when talking about the ‘finality’ of the bout. “It’s serendipitous. If it’s the final moment, I would be proud of the Stratusfaction delivered.”

When talking about her opponent, Stratus had some very complementary things to say. “She’s the best of the best right now. To see a woman of that size do a corkscrew moonsault is amazing. I’m not surprised (by how good she is). I remember seeing her train in NXT. Charlotte is amazing. She’s passionate about what she does and it’s beautiful to see.”

Stratus also revealed that Vince McMahon contacted her to have one ‘last hurrah’ in her hometown. Trish revealed that “there’s a lot of buzz about the event, about my match. Personally, I had to dig deep to find my inner-Trish Stratus again. I had to do that. I’m a mom now. ‘I’m a bad-ass mom,’ I keep telling myself. I had to find that inner fire in me. You think, ‘Can I do it? Am I able to do it?’ I watch the tapes (of training) and I see it coming together. It’s like my brain is two steps behind my body, but then your body surprises you. And you think, ‘Holy smokes, after two kids and all these years, I can still do this.'”