Smackdown Live will be taking place this Tuesday from Memphis, Tennessee. As part of the show WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler will be hosting a talk segment: ‘King’s Court.’ The guest for this special episode will be WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Stratus will be interviewed ahead of her reported matchup with Charlotte Flair at Summerslam. “I demand to be at SummerSlam,” Charlotte Flair said during her promo on Smackdown this past Tuesday. “And my opponent will be better than Ember Moon and I’m going to prove why I am the greatest female Superstar of all time.”

It’s very likely that the feud will officially kick off this week. There have been varying reports on the planned Stratus vs Flair match.

It could end up being one of the most heavily promoted on the show. Stratus was reportedly meant to face Alexa Bliss in a singles match at last year’s Evolution event.

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom ! pic.twitter.com/Fn9ASCMTYK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 27, 2019

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?