We noted before how Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze took shots at each other on Twitter yesterday after Evans made a “Legends = Yesterday’s nasties” tweet during the RAW Reunion special.

Blayze responded, “You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage”

This tweet from Blayze brought a lot of heat from fans on social media, who thought she was taking things a bit too personal. The exchange then continued as Evans fired back.

Evans responded, “Shootin the real shots? I musta got under your wrinkly skin. Bless her heart. Im typing this 8yrs honorably discharged from serving our country while in said trailer, over looking lots of land and $$ in the bank. As far as my family goes hubby gets it every night & baby is happy.”

Madusa also responded to Lacey’s tweet on how she lost the WWE 24/7 Title on RAW. She wrote, “WTH you talking? @MDMTedDiBiase Never pinned me for the title he handed me over some cash and I gave them the title. Men get distracted easy by shiny new things like your husband did when I walked by. when you’re done acting your shoe size rather than your age contact me.”

Madusa also responded to a selfie that Evans posted earlier in the day. She wrote, “Too bad there’s nothing to set that pretty little hat on but a hot air ballon… and those are fake ass pearls geez. Be careful I know who your seamstress is… you may find a bottle of NAIR sprayed in the top of the next bale of hay hat you wear!”

Evans then responded and defended her seamstress, longtime friend to WWE and Superstars, Sandra Grey. She wrote, “1. My seamstress @sgovintage 2. Ive trained 5 years military police (swat) while you were busy flipping and flopping in a ring trying to be somebody. Trust me when i tell you…Your drop kicks and promos will only get you so far when threatening me. #BlessHerHeart”

Evans also posted a photo from her military days and wrote, “I never watched wrestling, dont care what you’ve accomplished, barely know who you are… but I’ve got 2 words for you. @Madusa_rocks #FailedMilitaryMyA$$ #LikeALady”

Madusa responded, “When their comebacks have nothing else relevant to say… The weak collapse and start making disgusting extracurricular sexual remarks. Definitely acting your shoe size now. I know you’re talented, strong and beautiful but don’t ever cave in and revert to Dirt like this. #nasties”

The war of tweets finally ended with Evans signing off for the night. She wrote, “I love pissing of “legends”. Especially hall of famers I didnt know existed until I got signed.”

