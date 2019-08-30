WWE’s Clash of Champions will be taking place in just a couple of weeks time. It is now being reported that the anticipated Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns match will be taking place on the show. It was previously reported by the Wrestling Observer and more that the match would be taking place at SummerSlam.

According to F4WOnline the match is being circulated internally at WWE and will be taking place at COC. A WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match is now listed on the internal card as well. However there’s no word yet on who Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will be defending the Championships against.

The confirmed matches for the show are as follows:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade