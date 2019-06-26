New Japan has announced two more Championship matches for their upcoming Southern Showdown event. The first will see El Phantasmo defend his RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship against Rocky Romero. The Roponngi 3K manager will be hoping to replicate his performance at the Best of Super Juniors where he defeated Phantasmo.

IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa will also be defending their Championships against Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls at the event.

Melbourne’s Southern Showdown is airing live exclusively as an iPPV on FITE TV at 5 a.m. Eastern time this Saturday morning. It will then be uploaded to New Japan World 72 hours after the event.

Here’s the full card for the event: