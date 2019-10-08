Boxing Superstar Tyson Fury and WWE’s Braun Strowman got into a confrontation at this week’s WWE RAW. The two heavyweight competitors first locked eyes last Friday as SmackDown debuted on FOX. Tyson and Braun stared each other down before Tyson was escorted from the venue. Fury jumped the guardrail in an attempt to get to Strowman.

Fury then appeared on RAW this past Monday and demanded an apology from the ‘Monster Among Men.’ Strowman then made his way down to the squared circle to confront the former Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Braun made disparaging comments about Fury’s recent draw against Deontay Wilder. This was before stating that he would “literally eat” Fury “for lunch.”

You can check out some of the images from the heated confrontation below:

