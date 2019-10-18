WWE COO Triple H and Boxing Superstar Tyson Fury recently appeared on ESPN First Take to discuss Fury’s upcoming match at Crown Jewel. Fury will be taking on Braun Strowman in a feature crossover bout.

When Fury was asked if he was nervous he replied “Not really. I think I was born to do this. I’m a natural entertainer as you can see with the boxing. Now I’m going to the real entertainment, the best value in entertainment in sports, WWE.”

Triple H also answered a question regarding how WWE decides to bring in sports stars for these sort of one-off bouts. “Part of my job, my biggest job, is to recruit athletes, globally,” Triple H stated. “So, I’m looking at athletes from all over the world, from every sport Olympics, NFL, soccer, it doesn’t matter. I’m looking for the best athletes in the world, but when they’re showmen like Tyson Fury is, it makes that job so easy and I can tell you that, from him coming down to our Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, he has taken to this like a fish in water. His footwork, his mannerisms, everything is there. The athleticism of what he does, as a combat athlete, is there, and then some. Plus, is there a better showman on the planet than Tyson Fury? He was custom made to do this. So, he’s been on the radar for us a long time as a performer.”

Top Rank

Triple H elaborated further, saying “for me, the Top Rank – ESPN+ deal of the last year or so really put that back on my radar. I went to the [Vasiliy] Lomachenko [vs. José Pedraza] fight in New York, and it was about that time that he signed with Top Rank, and it really put it on my radar, like this is an opportunity for us. We had the right time come up, we reached out to him, he had some time, some down-time, and was looking forward to doing it. He was a big fan, and it just worked out perfectly. Some things happen for a reason.”

