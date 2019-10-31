Boxing star Tyson Fury defeated WWE Superstar Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. The ‘lineal’ boxing Champion hit Strowman with a right hand that lead to the ‘Monster Among Men’ being downed for the 10 count outside of the ring.

The finish felt flat and seemed to dampen the hot crowd in Riyadh. Following the match Fury was attacked from behind by Strowman, who hit his PowerSlam finisher on the boxing star. As Strowman was walking away Fury jumped straight back up, completely ‘no-selling’ the finisher. Corey Graves and Michael Cole even had to cover for this, with Corey saying that ‘Fury may not know what actually hit him’ when he jumped up.

Fury was seen as a big star in Saudi, with the crowd fairly solidly behind him. Tyson now moves on to a fight against Deontay Wilder in February.

