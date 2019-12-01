Boxing Superstar Tyson Fury recently made some interesting comments regarding WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Fury was recently a guest on the True Geordie podcast and stated that he would want a match against Lesnar, potentially in WWE. “Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure,” Fury said. “I watched a few of his fights. [He’s] pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

Fury apparently does not have any concrete plans to return to a WWE ring anytime soon. The ‘lineal’ Boxing Champion will be facing Deontay Wilder in February 2020 and he does not want to jeopardise his health in any way before the fight. Many of Fury’s camp were not happy that the star went to Crown Jewel back in October to face Braun Strowman.

