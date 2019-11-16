Boxing star Tyson Fury recently made his WWE in-ring debut at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The ‘lineal’ Heavyweight Boxing Champion defeated Braun Strowman via count-out on October 31st.

Fury recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed what WWE CEO Vince McMahon said to him about his performance. “Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there!,” Fury claimed.

Fury also discussed the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 36 next year. “We have left the door open. WrestleMania is coming up in April so who knows – never say never.” The ‘Gypsy King’ also re-iterated that he would like to face Brock Lesnar at the event. “Yeah, look, I’d fight Brock Lesnar in the drop of a heartbeat” Fury stated.

