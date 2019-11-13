One time WWE performer Tyson Fury has stated that he wants to box one of the best heavyweights in UFC. Fury is heading for a WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing title bout in early 2020 should Deontay Wilder be Champion in February.

In a stated released to MMA Fighting, Fury stated “Stipe [Miocic] says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way, I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it.”

Fury believes that the match would be a big ‘cross-over’ bout, akin to Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather. “I’m open to that fight,” Fury added. “It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed.”

Do you think that Stipe Miocic would match up to Tyson Fury in a boxing ring? Should this bout take place in a cage? Let us know in the comments.

