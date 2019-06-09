Dana White recently commented on Brock Lesnar’s contract status and his future in the Octagon. “He’s done,” White claimed. “He’s made his decision. I don’t know where he is in that other world. I know he was looking at doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with WWE. I’ve always had a good relationship with Brock. We’ve always dealt really well with each other.”

White also commented on the recent rumor that UFC wasn’t offering Brock what he wanted due to the change in PPV revenue for the company. “That’s absolutely false,” White claimed in a previous interview with ESPN. “And if you really look when we were on pay-per-view, we were on traditional pay-per-view, everybody was talking about how the pay-per-view business was dying. It’s dying and nobody can pull numbers anymore … We were still pulling five to seven million pay-per-view buys a year when we were on the dying, traditional pay-per-view.”

It does appear as though Brock Lesnar has fought his final fight for the UFC. There’s of course a chance that he does enter the Octagon again but the deal he has with WWE appears to be pretty sweet.

