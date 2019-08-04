UFC Newark took place last night from the Prudential Center. In the main event Colby Covington took on Robbie Lawler. Covington dominated the fight and won via unanimous decision. Colby took the scorecards 50-44, 50-45, 50-45.

What would interest pro wrestling fans the most was Covington’s entrance music. The UFC star appeared decked out in a US Flag with Kurt Angle’s famous WWE theme. Covington had actually reached out to Kurt Angle online to ask if he could use the music for his entrance at this event.

The UFC fans even gave Colby the “you suck” treatment as he made his way down to the cage. You can check out the entrance video below:

