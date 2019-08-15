TMZ recently reported that former UFC champion Conor McGregor punched an elderly man in the head. This took place this past April at a bar in his native Ireland. The incident was caught on camera inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

The TMZ report claims that McGregor entered the pub and lined up shots of his own brand whiskey for the other patrons to drink. One person declined the offer and McGregor continued to place a glass in front of him to drink.

The “Notorious” one then took his shot with others. Yet he also threw a left-hand at the person who declined right in the face. McGregor was immediately removed from the pub by two people from his entourage and the police were called. An investigation has been on-going since the incident in April. But no reports have been filed in regards to charges made against the UFC fighter.

Dana White recently claimed that McGregor would face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. This would likely be for the UFC Lightweight Title.