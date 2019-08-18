There have been rumors over the past year surrounding Brock Lesnar and UFC Heavyweight Daniel Cormier. Several within the wrestling industry believed that Lesnar would be returning to UFC to take on the now former Heavyweight Champion. Cormier lost his Heavyweight Championship last night at UFC 241. Lesnar of course has not returned to Mixed Martial Arts and has somewhat confirmed that he is ‘retired’ from the fight game.

Daniel Cormier recently appeared on Submission Radio and he discussed some ongoing WWE storylines. Specifically Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins’ recent feud. The former UFC is a self confessed huge fan of WWE.

“Seth is the man and he’s a great guy. He works extremely hard and is on TV every week,” said Cormier. “I think with the new direction WWE is going, they wanna have that belt present. With the new writers and the new creative direction they’re going, it’s a good decision to put the belt on someone who’s gonna be there every week. Seth does everything. He does the house shows, he wrestles every pay-per-view, every Monday Night Raw. It’s good for him to be there [as champion].”

With Cormier losing his UFC belt to Stipe Miocic is there a chance that he makes the jump to WWE? We will see.