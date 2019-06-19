UK wrestling veteran Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum has passed away at the age of 36. There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

Lionheart worked for a number of top European promotions, including a run as a top star for Preston City Wrestling. He also once launched his own promotion, Pro Wrestling Elite, which produced a number of notable talents. Lionheart made news in 2012 after announcing his retirement, but then changing his mind. He made news again in 2014 after taking a Styles Clash from AJ Styles, suffering a broken neck. It was believed that he would never walk again, but he returned to the ring one year later.

Lionheart worked for American promotions when they would work overseas, including TNA and ROH. He had talked about having a goal of signing with WWE, and once worked a SmackDown dark match for them in Liverpool, losing to Justin Gabriel in 2011.

Lionheart was the reigning World Champion for Insane Championship Wrestling at the time of his death. ICW is the top Scottish promotion that is affiliated with WWE.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him,” ICW said in a statement.

