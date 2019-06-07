WWE have just wrapped up their latest show in Saudi Arabia. ‘Super Showdown’ was a fairly disappointing affair but the intrigue of the main event seemed to build throughout the night.

In a first time ever match The Undertaker would face Goldberg. Two of the biggest franchise players in WWE and WCW history would face in the ring one-on-one for the very first time ever. The bout ended when ‘Taker took out Goldberg with a Chokeslam. The start of the match was fairly solid, both men looked in fantastic shape. Goldberg hit two hellacious Spears on the ‘Deadman’ and ‘Taker hit his own signature moves and looked impressive in-ring. As the match wore on both men began to fade quite quickly and the end of the match was extremely sloppy. Goldberg hit a very dangerous Jackhammer on ‘Taker where he spiked him right on his head. The final Chokeslam from ‘Taker for the win was also fairly poor.

As noted, Goldberg has signed a new contract with the company. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on what his future holds with WWE and if he’ll be working more matches going forward.

What are your thoughts on Taker beating Goldberg? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Let us know in comments section.