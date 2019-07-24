As noted on Tuesday night, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been in talks about wrestling a match at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. The speculation was that Trish vs. Charlotte Flair might take place.

In an update, John Pollock reports that multiple sources have confirmed Stratus vs. Flair as the current plan for SummerSlam.

There’s no word yet on when Stratus will return to WWE TV to promote the match. This will be her first match since October 2018, when she teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution, then worked a ten-woman tag team match on RAW the next night.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from Trish’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena. This is the same arena where Trish wrestled her retirement match against Lita at the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view.

WWE has not officially announced Stratus vs. Flair, but we will keep you updated. Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor