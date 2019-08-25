We recently reported that AEW star Fenix suffered a leg injury at an independent event. Fenix appeared for Big Time Wrestling teaming with brother Pentagon Jr to take on Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart on Friday night.

Fenix reportedly delivered a super-kick to Teddy Hart when he grabbed his leg in agony. He rolled out of the ring shortly after and motioned that he was injured. Guerrera then pinned Pentagon in the ring shortly after to end the match.

According to Big Time Wrestling Fenix will be back in action tonight Enfield, Connecticut. So there is a good chance that Fenix will be fine to ‘go’ against The Young Bucks next Sunday from Chicago, Illinois for All Out.

AEW’s All Out PPV event will be taking place next weekend from Chicago, Illinois. One of AEW’s biggest stars Jon Moxley has already been taken off of the show. Moxley is suffering from a serious elbow injury due to complications from MRSA. The former WWE Superstar will be healed in time for the start of AEW’s run on TNT. It is not yet known when or if AEW plan on rebooking the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega match that would’ve taken place on the show.