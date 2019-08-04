Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut for AAA last night. He teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown in winning fashion over Taurus, Texano Jr, and Killer Kross.

Velasquez was impressive in the bout, and now we appear to have news on his immediate future with AAA. According to F4WOnline’s Daily Update, Velasquez mentioned that he’ll have two more matches with AAA after the TripleMania XXVII in Mexico City event.

Although Velasquez didn’t mention exactly when the matches would take place. It is very possible that he could appear at the Madison Square Garden show on September 15. This would be a massive name for AAA to bring into the World’s Most Famous Arena. There’s also a good chance that he appears at the Forum in Los Angeles on October 13.