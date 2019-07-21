WWE will be holding a massive RAW Reunion show tomorrow night on USA Network. The show will feature some former WWE Superstars making appearances. Big names such as Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan have been confirmed.

One of the biggest ‘current’ Superstars that was expected to be appearing was John Cena. The Former WWE Champion did tease that he may be appearing. Cena was interviewed by Deco Drive and stated “they say that it’s going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time and certainly memorable. We will see.”

It’s not confirmed that John Cena will be in the building tomorrow night. Cena is currently filming the ninth Fast & Furious film alongside Vin Diesel. Interestingly The Rock is not part of the cast for the latest flick, having appeared in the majority of the franchise’s recent run.

Whilst we cannot confirm, there is a good chance that we will not see Cena tomorrow night (excuse the pun).