Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley has been having a career resurgence since leaving his role as Dean Ambrose. Moxley has been appearing as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament over the past month and a half. The AEW star had an impressive run in the tournament and has been extremely entertaining as a ‘mentor’ to young lion Shota Umino.

In a new report Sports Illustrated have stated that Moxley’s NJPW contract runs through Wrestle Kingdom next year. Wrestle Kingdom is New Japan’s biggest show of the year and the 2020 iteration will take place over two nights. The annual Tokyo Dome show is usually the time where New Japan talents have their contracts end or renewed.

Moxley will also be defending his IWGP United States title against Juice Robinson shortly. Robinson defeated Moxley during the G1. Title holders who lose during the tournament are then forced to face their victors, with Juice getting a shot at reclaiming his Championship.