As we previously reported, WWE Superstar Kane is currently scheduled to return to the ring shortly. Kane was expected to return on August 23 live event in Bossier City, Louisiana. It was also anticipated that Kane would then appear at the August 24 live event in Lafayette, LA.

Rob Link, the spokesman for Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee recently made some comments on the story. Link revealed that the Knox County Mayor is not looking bring back the ‘Big Red Machine’ character this month. “Just confirmed that Mayor Jacobs has no scheduled appearances at this time,” Link said.

To note the Cajundome in Lafayette is advertising Kane vs. Braun Strowman. It’s also been noted that Kane does not expect to be wrestling on RAW when it comes to Lafayette in September. The rep for the Mayor ssaid he has no plans to wrestle at the September 16 RAW from Knoxville, TN.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?