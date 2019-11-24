WWE COO and head of NXT Triple H recently spoke to media following NXT Takeover: WarGames in Chicago.

Riddle vs Goldberg

During the conference The Game was asked if he sees a potential Matt Riddle vs Goldberg match down the line, especially as Riddle hit the Spear and Jackhammer during the event. “You’re gonna have to ask Goldberg” HHH said jokingly. “I don’t know, I’ve heard of a confrontation they’ve had off camera that made it seem like he would be interested in a match. Just don’t know [if that is] on TV or…who knows.”

“I didn’t know he [Riddle] was going to do that, he’s very smart, he obviously garners attention.”

“this is not the ‘tell me everything you’re gonna do’ deal”

When asked if he truly did not know about the spots Triple H said “this is not the ‘tell me everything you’re gonna do’ deal. I certainly don’t have a problem with it. If he thought I would’ve had a problem then he wouldn’t have done it, there’s a trust there.”

