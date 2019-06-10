Sasha Banks is currently doing work for the WWE 2K20 video game.

Banks was rumored to be filming for the game several weeks ago, but PWInsider reports that she is in Orlando, Florida today to film for the game, which comes out later this year.

Banks’ WWE status has been up in the air after it was reported that she tried to quit during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but she reportedly met with Vince McMahon in mid-May. It was reported that Banks’ situation was improving after that meeting, and that she could be back in action for WWE this summer some time.

Banks posted this cryptic tweet on Sunday, fueling the social media speculation on her future: