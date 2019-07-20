We recently reported that 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels would be sitting at the commentary desk this Tuesday. Michaels will be at the booth for Smackdown Live. And it’s now been revealed how long the Showstopper will be sticking around for.

It turns out that this will be a one time only gig. F4Wonline confirmed that Michaels will only be commentating this Tuesday a “one night only” deal. With RAW Reunion taking place this Monday Night the idea to put Michaels on commentary was likely a way to keep viewers into the second night. It has been confirmed that DX will be taking part in the Reunion show this Monday.

Michaels is currently at the NXT Performance Center with some of the rising stars in WWE. Whilst the idea of Michaels being full time was never apparently discussed, it would’ve been a major name to take them into the deal with FOX this October.

HBK is of course one of the biggest Superstars in WWE’s history. However some fans were quick to mention how lacklustre the Showstopper’s appearances have been at recent PPV event pre-shows. These are available to view on WWE Network.

Michaels could well end up taking a place at the commentary booth on Tuesday nights still. It will of course all depend on how he feels about the role and whether FOX will be interested in keeping a name of his stature available for Tuesday nights.