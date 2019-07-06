It was recently revealed that WWE Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis are expecting another child. WrestlingINC recently reported on when the couple learned of their impending new arrival.

It was mused by many fans online that the couple had already known of Maria’s pregnancy when they signed their new 5 year WWE deals. It turns out that this isn’t actually the case. The couple signed their new deals back in June and only found about about the pregnancy a week and a half ago.

It was also reported that WWE apparently knew of Mike and Maria wanting to have another baby when they re-signed. The company are apparently looking to ‘modernize’ the working environment for working mothers. This would include having a room for young children at their four major pay-per-views, as well as scheduled time off for family events.

Maria recently revealed that she plans to appear on television during her pregnancy. Kanellis also plans on returning to WWE when she is cleared following the birth of her child.

Congratulations to the couple on the news!