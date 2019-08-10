NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will be heading Takeover tonight against Adam Cole. Gargano will be heading to Takeover: Toronto to challenge for the NXT Championship in a 2 out of 3 falls match. The first fall will be a standard wrestling match. The second fall will be a Street Fight and the third fall will have a stipulation chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal, if it is needed.

Gargano has recently been away from in-ring action. Triple H recently appeared in a conference call ahead of Toronto and discussed Gargano’s condition.

“He’s fine,” Triple H revealed. “Without me getting into medical details of people because I can’t, it was a little lingering thing that if… it’s one of those funny things that in the athletic world, you go, ‘This is sort of nothing.’ … This is just one of those little things where I was like, ‘Let’s take you off of some stuff, even though you’re fine because I don’t want this to become something more than this is.'”

Triple H elaborated further. “It’s cleared up and he’s totally fine. It’s just one of those little things that you don’t want to take a risk of becoming something more than it is. Not because it’s a serious thing that could be career-threatening or anything like that, but just because then if you do get to the point, now you do have to take a significant period of time off to get this thing to shut down totally, to be able to have it heal 100%. It was more precautionary than it was anything else, but I would rather take that precaution now, than have it become something more down the line.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription