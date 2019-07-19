We noted before how WWE did not announce an attendance figure for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia, PA, continuing the trend of not announcing crowd numbers for regular pay-per-views in 2019. Michael Cole noted on commentary that the Wells Fargo Center was sold out, but no number was mentioned.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that 12,800 fans were in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center for Extreme Rules. As we reported, there were 2-for-1 ticket deals offered in the week leading up to Extreme Rules, and the show was only around 1,200 tickets short of a legitimate sellout.

Extreme Rules fared much better than last month’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, which only drew around 4,000 – 4,500 paid fans at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA, which can hold up to 18,000 fans with the production setup.