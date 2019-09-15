WWE will shortly be taking their Smackdown Live brand to FOX on Friday nights. As we reported previously there were rumors that CM Punk’s representatives had actually contacted WWE with regards to a potential hosting gig for the new FS1 studio show that will be starting soon. In something that is likely to shock nobody, Punk will not be coming on board to host the new show.

It is likely that Renee Young and Booker T will be the hosts for this new format. Renee has been hosting talk panel-like shows for WWE over the past few years including Talking Smack and the pre-show panels for WWE PPV shows.

As we also mentioned recently WWE are potentially looking at bringing back the ‘two-man’ commentary booth. It is unconfirmed how this would affect Renee, as the likely destination for Corey Graves and Michael Cole is Smackdown every Friday night. When Renee was first brought into WWE’s commentary fold they were hugely promoting the fact that they had their first ever full time women’s commentator. It may well be the case that Renee will now be taken out of the booth.