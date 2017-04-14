Update On WWE – Mauro Ranallo Reports, Lana Hypes SmackDown Debut, Renee & Dean

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week with Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose wakeboarding in the ocean:

– There are reports going around saying WWE is paying Mauro Ranallo to keep quiet about his issues with JBL. It should be noted that these reports are based off this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter and comments made by Dave Meltzer but no settlement between WWE and Mauro has been confirmed. Meltzer noted that the belief is that WWE is working hard to come to a settlement that would include an agreement on Mauro not speaking publicly about the issues. WWE noted before that Mauro is under contract until August 12th of this year. The Observer adds that Mauro’s contract does not allow him to give unauthorized interviews on the company.

– Lana tweeted the following on her upcoming WWE SmackDown debut: