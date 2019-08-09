AEW will be heading to TNT as of October. This will be the first time since 2001 that a rival to WWE has been available on such a platform. With this in mind many fans have been asking how will WWE retaliate to the potential competitor? Now we at least have some information on the first silo being fired by WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that NXT will begin airing on FS1 Wednesday nights. This will be each Wednesday night from 8pm until 10pm ET.

WWE COO Triple H recently held a conference call for NXT Takeover this weekend. One of the questions posed to the head of NXT was AEW and the potential ‘counter programming’ from WWE. “Contrary to what I’ve heard, because you hear people speculate and I’ve seen the conversations around FS1 or whatever it is with NXT and all that stuff, and then immediately, people come in with counter-programming talk. We have content all over the place, and if people want to talk about counter-programming and bring that up in the conversation – like, Wednesday has been the home of NXT forever. Right?” Triple H asked. “That’s where it’s sat; it’s been on our network on a Wednesday’s time slot now forever.”

Reportedly Fox has already informed some affiliates of the move. The deal was apparently agreed on in late June or early July. WWE and FOX also apparently did not decide the timeslot for the show until AEW confirmed theirs.