The early betting odds for Stomping Grounds have now been released. The show takes place this Sunday on WWE Network.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is a -350 favorite to retain the title over Baron Corbin, who is a +250 underdog. As of this writing, there are no title changes expected to take place at this show.

WWE presents the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA that will air on the WWE Network.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the updated betting odds courtesy of 5Dimes:

WWE Stomping Grounds Odds