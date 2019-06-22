The early betting odds for Stomping Grounds have now been released. The show takes place this Sunday on WWE Network.
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is a -350 favorite to retain the title over Baron Corbin, who is a +250 underdog. As of this writing, there are no title changes expected to take place at this show.
WWE presents the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA that will air on the WWE Network.
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the updated betting odds courtesy of 5Dimes:
WWE Stomping Grounds Odds
- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (-350) vs. Baron Corbin (+250) – Special Guest Referee TBA
- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (-1,260) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+620) – Steel Cage Match
- WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (-260) vs. Lacey Evans (+180)
- Roman Reigns (-175) vs. Drew McIntyre (+135)
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (-490) vs. Alexa Bliss (+330)
- WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe (-260) vs. Ricochet (+120)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (-155) vs. Xavier Woods & Big E (+115)
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan (-350) vs. Heavy Machinery (+250)
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese (-310) vs. Drew Gulak (+445) vs. Akira Tozawa (+400) – Triple Threat Match