AEW/All Elite Wrestling held their second ever event ‘Fyter Fest’ this weekend. With the results being as they were (you can check those out here) we now have more confirmed bouts for AEW’s next show ‘Fight For The Fallen.’

Adam Page defeated Jungle Boy, Jimmy Havoc and MJF on the show to confirm a match against Kip Sabian at Fight For The Fallen. Sabian had joined the commentary team at Fyter Fest before the four-way and announced that he would face the winner on July 13th in Jacksonville.

Here’s the latest update to the card on July 13th:

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

It was also announced recently that Chris Jericho would be making an appearance at the show. It has not yet been confirmed if Jericho will be appearing in a wrestling capacity. Jericho pulled out of ‘Fyter Fest’ this weekend claiming that he would not perform on a ‘free’ show. The event was available to stream ‘for free’ for subscribers to the B/R Live (Bleacher Report Live) platform.