Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae is now official for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto II” event.

Mia Yim vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was also confirmed for Takeover.

“Takeover: Toronto II” will take place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)

Fall 1 Stipulation: Street Fight

Fall 2 Stipulation: Classic Old School Wrestling Match

Fall 3 Stipulation: Decided By William Regal if needed

NXT Women’s Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai