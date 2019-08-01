Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae is now official for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto II” event.
Mia Yim vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was also confirmed for Takeover.
“Takeover: Toronto II” will take place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam weekend.
Below is the updated Takeover card:
2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)
Fall 1 Stipulation: Street Fight
Fall 2 Stipulation: Classic Old School Wrestling Match
Fall 3 Stipulation: Decided By William Regal if needed
NXT Women’s Title Match
Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)
Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title
Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai