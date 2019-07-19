As noted, WWE has announced that a special WWE Network live event will air next Saturday, July 27 at 9pm ET, titled Smackville.

In an update, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN is now advertising two more matches for the special – Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a Triple Threat, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods defending against opponents to be announced.

Below is the current line-up for Smackville:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

A musical performance by Elias