Another title match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

In more news for next Wednesday’s live episode, NXT General Manager William Regal has added Candice LeRae to the women’s Triple Threat to make it a Fatal 4 Way. The match will now see LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler for a future title shot.

As noted, the first hour of next Wednesday’s show will air on the USA Network while the second hour airs on the WWE Network. Due to the two-week season finale of “Suits” on USA, this same format will be used for the September 25 episode. After that, both hours will air live on USA each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET, beginning with the October 2 episode, which goes head-to-head with the premiere of AEW’s weekly TNT show.

It was announced on this week’s show that the first hour, on the USA Network, will feature the NXT North American Title match, while the second hour, on the WWE Network, will feature the Street Fight. There’s no word yet on when the Fatal 4 Way and the NXT Tag Team Titles match will air.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s live NXT episode from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defends against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defend against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim in a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender for a future title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

