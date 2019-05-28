As noted, AJ Styles was pulled from this week’s WWE RAW due to an injury. Styles was announced earlier this afternoon for the Fatal 4 Way Elimination match with Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley, with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown. Styles was replaced by Baron Corbin, who ended up winning the match.

Styles later appeared in a backstage RAW segment with Charly Caruso and noted that he felt his back pop during the recent Money In the Bank loss to Rollins. That was the last time he wrestled. Styles was dropped by Corbin in that backstage segment, but that’s the only physical action he saw this week. When asked how long he will be out of action, Styles noted that he still has more tests that need to be done.

There’s been speculation on Styles’ injury being a work, but apparently he has been working hurt. PWInsider reports that word going around RAW was that Styles is “banged up” but there’s no word on the nature of his injury beyond that. PWInsider also reported that Styles was not backstage for tonight’s RAW, but that appears to be incorrect as the segment with Corbin and Caruso was filmed this week.

Below is tonight’s RAW segment with AJ. Stay tuned for updates on his status.