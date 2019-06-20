AJ Styles has not been cleared to return from his injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Styles appeared on this week’s WWE RAW because officials expect him to be cleared very soon. He is expected to be cleared for the WWE live events in Tokyo, Japan later this month.

As we’ve noted, Styles is advertised to team with Triple H, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Friday, June 28 in Tokyo, to face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. The next night he is advertised to team with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to face Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

AJ has not wrestled since his loss to Rollins at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in mid-May. WWE announced an injury to Styles a week later, but not many details were released.