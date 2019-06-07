There’s still no word yet on if Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya will take place at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the company has went back & forth on doing the match, and that the decision will come down to the Saudi government. We noted earlier how Bliss and Natalya were covered in more traditional attire when visiting kids at a hospital with the male Superstars earlier today.

In an update, Sebastian Martinez of Solo Wrestling reports that Bliss and Natalya were apparently listed for medical check-ups at the last minute. The check-ups were reportedly not planned, according to a source at the local hospital in Jeddah that is providing the medical care and check-ups for the WWE talents while they are in town.

This report should be taken as a rumor for now, but the same source noted that Bliss and Natalya were being checked out ahead of being cleared for a match at Super ShowDown. The report also stated that the match was not confirmed at last word as Triple H sent an official request to The General Sports Authority (GSA) of the Saudi government, but WWE was still waiting to hear back on if the match will be allowed.

As was speculated by the Observer earlier this week, word from Jeddah is that if Bliss and Natalya won’t wrestle today, then they could appear to announce a future women’s division match in the Kingdom, perhaps for WWE’s rumored return in November.