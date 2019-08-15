Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown Youtube channel has reached the end of its Battle of The Brands series. The final episode sees Woods taking on Tyler Breeze to see who wins the inaugural Battle of The Brands at WrestleMania 21.

“After 66 grueling weeks of head-to-head competition, our General Managers make it to the final week at WRESTLEMANIA 21! After trailing all year, can SmackDown GM Austin Creed complete the comeback and win the year in one fell swoop? Or will Raw GM Tyler Breeze show absolutely no mercy and pummel his best friend into the ground in a show of dominance? May the best General Manager win!”

You can find more on UpUpDownDown via the following links:

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?