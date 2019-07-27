Xavier Wood’s YouTube channel UpUpDownDown has released a new episode featuring WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Rousey plays Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Turtles in Time for the Super Nintendo. This is the latest video in UpUpDownDown’s ongoing Superstar Savepoint series. During the episode Rousey reveals her thoughts on games consoles from her youth as well as potentially getting pregnant soon.

The channel posted the following announcement. “As a special thank you to everyone for helping UpUpDownDown reach 1.95 million subscribers, we invited former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to Superstar Savepoint! The Rowdy One shares her thoughts on her favorite Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and video game consoles that made her childhood! PLUS – just GUESS what her favorite animal is!”

