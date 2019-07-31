Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has released a promo featuring Samoa Joe. Known as ‘JOEY HEADROCKER’ in UpUpDownDown land, Joe is the current reigning and defending UpUpDownDown Champion. Joe cut a promo in a recently released video demanding that he get more ‘competition’ for his Championship.

“The Prophet of the Power Game and the reigning, defending, undisputed UpUpDownDown Champion – one Samoa Joe (a.k.a. Joey Headrocker) – has taken on some newcomers to the title scene, but he remains hungry for more! What does the champ have to say to Austin Creed and the rest of his would-be challengers?”

You can find more on UpUpDownDown via the following links:

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?