WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman will get another rematch from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight’s RAW. AJ’s title will be on the line.

Braun’s rematch comes after he defeated Styles by disqualification on last week’s RAW, due to interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. That interference led to the main event, which saw Braun and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Gallows and Anderson.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

* Sasha Banks opens the show with in-ring segment

* Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross

* RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with AJ’s title on the line

* The OC responds to losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last week

* King of the Ring First Round Matches: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.