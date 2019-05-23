WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been announced for a new “Straight Up Steve Austin” reality show that will air for seven episodes on the USA Network.

The series will premiere on Monday, August 12 after RAW goes off the air. One of the guests on the show will be RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Below is the full announcement on the new series:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s New Reality Show Is Coming to USA This Summer!

Today, USA Network announced the pickup of Straight Up Steve Austin, a unique interview-based series hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The series of seven half-hour episodes will air on USA on Mondays at 11/10c following WWE Monday Night Raw, beginning August 12!

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.

Guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and Impractical Jokers star Sal Volcano.

Straight Up Steve Austin joins USA’s growing unscripted lineup, which includes family docu-comedies Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and The Radkes, WWE-related series Miz & Mrs, and buzzy reboots Temptation Island and The Biggest Loser.