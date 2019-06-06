The location and tickets on-sale date for the second WWE NXT UK Takeover special have been announced.

NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” will take place from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, August 31. This is the same arena that the main roster will run when they return to Europe in November of this year.

Tickets for the big event will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time via BookingsDirect.com.

NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET that Saturday, just a few hours before AEW’s All Out pay-per-view airs live from the Chicago area. Triple H spoke to the media after last Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: XXV” special and said the Cardiff date had nothing to do with AEW. He said the date for Takeover was booked before WrestleMania 35.

“I will just say this to everybody in here, contrary to I’m sure some of the buzz, the date of August 31 is a date we’ve had for along time,” Triple H said. “That building has been booked with us in Cardiff, geez, long before WrestleMania 35 I think. We just hadn’t announced because it wasn’t the right time, and you don’t want to announce something for a brand 6 months out or whatever, at least I don’t the way I see it. Tonight was the right night to do it, it had nothing to do with anybody else, to be honest. We will take place live in primetime in the UK and be on in the afternoon here in the US, so it is what it is.

“But I’m real excited for the UK brand of NXT. I feel like it’s going back in time, and kind of being in the beginning where this was, and if you look at the talent that’s there, and the talent that’s coming out of there, it’s spectacular. And I think there’s some competition within NXT, the NXT header itself, so while we talk about statements, I know that the UK brand in Cardiff, on the 31st, is gonna be looking to make a statement as well, and they’re going to want to be able to walk out of that building in Cardiff, look across the pond here and say, ‘Follow that.’ So, I would expect a statement to be made there as well.”